Whataburger adds 4 limited time items to its menu

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You’re going to have some tough decisions to make the next time you roll up to the drive-thru at Whataburger.
They’re adding some items to the menu. Two of them are returning favorites, the other two are new options.
Coming back to the burger chain is the hatch green chile burger and the breakfast burger.
The two new choices include the hatch green chile bacon chicken sandwich which comes with your choice of a Whatachick’n or Grilled Chicken filet, three pieces of crisp, smoky bacon, mayo, a slice of Monterey Jack cheese and roasted Hatch green chiles served on a brioche bun.
The other new addition is the chocolate mint shake. It’s Whataburger’s classic chocolate shake with “just the right amount of mint”.
Of course the only downfall to all this deliciousness is that the four items are only available for a limited time.
Whataburger has 850 locations in 14 states and employs more than 50,000 people.