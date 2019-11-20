Whataburger blows into the holiday season with a new Christmas decoration
Photo: Whataburger.com
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Whataburger is serving up another festive item for the holiday season.
You can’t hang it on your tree or stuff it into a stocking.
This…..is way too big.
The San Antonio-based burger chain is now selling an inflatable yard decoration.
It’s a depiction of Santa Claus coming out of a Whataburger cup.
It’s more than seven-feet tall, and it’s available for 85-99 on Whataburger’s web site.