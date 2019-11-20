      Weather Alert

Whataburger blows into the holiday season with a new Christmas decoration

Don Morgan
Nov 20, 2019 @ 4:07am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Whataburger is serving up another festive item for the holiday season.

You can’t hang it on your tree or stuff it into a stocking.

This…..is way too big.

The San Antonio-based burger chain is now selling an inflatable yard decoration.

It’s a depiction of Santa Claus coming out of a Whataburger cup.

It’s more than seven-feet tall, and it’s available for 85-99 on Whataburger’s web site.

 

 

 

 

 

