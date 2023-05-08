KTSA KTSA Logo

Whataburger celebrates “Teacher Appreciation Week” with free breakfast for educators

By Don Morgan
May 8, 2023 9:02AM CDT
Share
Whataburger celebrates “Teacher Appreciation Week” with free breakfast for educators
Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An apple for the teacher used to be a thing but Whataburger thinks a taquito is a suitable replacement.

The burger chain is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by offering teachers a free breakfast entree.

Educators can eat a free taquito with cheese, a honey butter chicken biscuit of breakfast on a bun for free 5 A.M. to 9 A.M. from May 8 through 12.

Teachers can also get a 25% discount an items at the online Whatastore by entering the code WHATATEACHER23.

More about:
Teacher Appreciation Week
texas
Whataburger

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday
2

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
3

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
4

Teen wanted for fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot is arrested
5

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday