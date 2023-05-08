Whataburger celebrates “Teacher Appreciation Week” with free breakfast for educators
May 8, 2023 9:02AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An apple for the teacher used to be a thing but Whataburger thinks a taquito is a suitable replacement.
The burger chain is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by offering teachers a free breakfast entree.
Educators can eat a free taquito with cheese, a honey butter chicken biscuit of breakfast on a bun for free 5 A.M. to 9 A.M. from May 8 through 12.
Teachers can also get a 25% discount an items at the online Whatastore by entering the code WHATATEACHER23.
More about: