Whataburger dining rooms remain closed…for now.

Don Morgan
May 1, 2020 @ 7:12am
#1 Whataburger (Photo: Whataburger)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas restaurants can open their dining rooms to hungry customers now that Governor Greg Abbott says retail stores, restaurants, malls, and movie theaters can operate at 25-percent capacity.

But one of the state’s most popular places to grab a bite to eat says they’re going to wait a while longer.

Whataburger is working on a plan to reopen their dining rooms, but not until they feel “the time is right.”

You can still get your burger and fry fix.

The 24/7 drive-thru service is available and the chain will continue curbside pickup service from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M. for now.

The company continues their extensive safety precautions to keep their customers and staff safe.

Whataburger didn’t give an exact date for reopening their dining rooms.

