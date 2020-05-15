Whataburger is honoring the Class of 2020 with a t-shirt
Photo: Whataburger website
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The last six weeks of your senior year was canceled. You missed out on Prom, Senior Skip Day and all of the other activities that come with your final year of high school
If you need SOMETHING to remember senior year….how about a t-shirt?
The burger chain is selling the orange-on-white tee for 20-dollars.
It features the Whataburger logo on the front of the shirt, with Class of 2020 underneath and a list of “ingredients” needed to complete senior year.
And you get extra credit if you order one. Whataburger also offers a single table tent, similar to its table markers, marked with the words Class of ’20. You get one for free when you purchase the T-shirt from their web site, just use the code “GRAD” during checkout.