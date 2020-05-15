      Weather Alert

Whataburger is honoring the Class of 2020 with a t-shirt

Don Morgan
May 15, 2020 @ 7:56am
Photo: Whataburger website

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The last six weeks of your senior year was canceled. You missed out on Prom, Senior Skip Day and all of the other activities that come with your final year of high school

If you need SOMETHING to remember senior year….how about a t-shirt?

The burger chain is selling the orange-on-white tee for 20-dollars.

It features the Whataburger logo on the front of the shirt, with Class of 2020 underneath and a list of “ingredients” needed to complete senior year.

And you get extra credit if you order one. Whataburger also offers a single table tent, similar to its table markers, marked with the words Class of ’20. You get one for free when you purchase the T-shirt from their web site, just use the code “GRAD” during checkout.

TAGS
Class of 2020 t-shirt Whataburger
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Traffic