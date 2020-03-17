Whataburger moves to drive-thru only service temporarily
Photo: Whataburger
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based Whataburger announced Monday night it will be closing its dining rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The company said it will temporarily close its dining rooms at 3 p.m. Tuesday at all of its locations.
It will continue to operate 24 hours through the drive-thru.
Additionally, Whataburger said it will be offering curbside delivery between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. starting Thursday.