Whataburger moves to drive-thru only service temporarily

Dennis Foley
Mar 16, 2020 @ 9:27pm
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio-based Whataburger announced Monday night it will be closing its dining rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it will temporarily close its dining rooms at 3 p.m. Tuesday at all of its locations.

It will continue to operate 24 hours through the drive-thru.

Additionally, Whataburger said it will be offering curbside delivery between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. starting Thursday.

