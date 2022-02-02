      Weather Alert

Whataburger releases new line of “WhataWedding” merchandise

Don Morgan
Feb 2, 2022 @ 6:59am
Photo: Whataburger Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Love is in the air…and it smells like a sweet and spicy bacon burger.

Whataburger, the extremely popular Texas burger chain, is out with its new “WhataWedding” collection.

You can express your love for each other, and Whataburger, by sporting a WhataBride, WhataGroom and WhataWedding t-shirts.

The wedding party table can be transformed into one of those ergonomically challenged booths with some Just Married table tents.

So if you’re looking to bring a taste of Texas to your upcoming nuptials, the WhataWedding items can be purchased through the Whataburger website.

