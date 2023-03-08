KTSA KTSA Logo

Whataburger slashes numerous corporate jobs in San Antonio

By Christian Blood
March 8, 2023 12:15PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are fewer corporate jobs at Whataburger after a corporate restructuring last week.

The San Antonio-based fast food chain eliminated several employees, but each were given compensation, transition assistance and continued medical benefits.

The wave of layoffs impacted fewer than 50 employees, which is less than 0.1% of Whataburger’s total workforce.

The company’s website shows more than 50,000 employees still employed, and it is not known if further layoffs are planned for the future.

Whataburger has over 900 restaurants across 14 states.

