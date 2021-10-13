What’s the Biden Family Business?

What’s their business?
Besides earning modest salaries for elected offices, and the late-blooming artist who lived inside Hunter all these years (who have thunk it?), what do these people do for money?
Looks like they “monetize” elections (the ones they win) and prestige attached to the offices Joe has won.
When will we learn to stop distrusting people who create wealth and start avoiding people who dig it out of our hides while holding offices we grant them?
And isn’t a nice piece of deflection that this same president, buried deep inside a 2500-page bill, is seeking more surveillance of your banking?