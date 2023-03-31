What’s The Indictment For?

A question I keep hearing since yesterday’s Trump indictment: will there be big protests?

Let me ask it another way: Are there supposed to be big protests?

Because it looks like, if you’re following along in the script, there should be. The Hill.com reports that, as of 7 AM Eastern time today, every NYPD officer must report to work, in uniform, TFN.

That’s 36,000 men and women. It’s like someone is hoping for a riot here, and it’s not you and it’s not me.

Remember, too, the high-probability that the ex-prez will never be convicted. If that’s unlikely, than the indictment is for some other purpose.

Maybe a J6 sequel?

I don’t think it will happen, at least not naturally. For one thing, on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump was still president. Today he’s not. That matters.

Also, hardly anyone is surprised by this indictment. Angry, disappointed, cynical, but not surprised.

And conservative protests are different. If you don’t “Astroturf” them (and January 6 has a very strong whiff of choreography to it), they are smaller and quieter than left-wing shindigs.

But right now, it feels like the table is being laid for what would be a very useful “incident” that could be denounced by President Biden, and cracked-down on by the NYC mayor.

It feels like a set-up.