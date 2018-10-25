Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., gives his thumb up as he speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Congressman Joaquin Castro is acting like a politician who is looking for excuses.

On the first day of early voting when a printer did not function properly – a printer which had nothing to do with the actual voting machines – Castro held a press conference to rail against the voting process in Bexar county.

It appeared as though he was casting doubt on the outcome.

Then while Castro was at Las Palmas he noticed a couple of SAPD’s finest doing their job patrolling the area.

According to Joaquin the officers “patrolled through the parking lot.”

Considering today’s political climate most of us believe a police presence at the polls is a good thing – unless you have something to hide…

Castro demanded his followers “let me know” if they noticed any other police patrolling the polls.

Again, he appeared as though he was casting doubt on the outcome. As though a police presence may be suppressing the vote.

What is Joaquin afraid of?

The situation was made worse by the official position of the SAPD command staff.

Assistant Chief James Flavin sent the following command to officers:

“All,

I have received information our officers have been observed patrolling through and remaining stationary in the parking lots at polling (early voting) locations around the City the last couple of days. While the officers have done nothing wrong in patrolling theses sites as part of their normal duties, we must consider the viewpoints of those citizens who may have concerns about the presence of authority figures such as police officers in close proximity to a location where voting is taking place.

With this in mind, please instruct your officers to refrain from patrolling through or parking in close proximity to polling locations in the city unless they receive a call for service to the address.

Please let me know if you have any questions.

Thank you”

It is ironic that this stand down order came the same day “suspicious packages” were sent to high profile political figures.

Ask the people of New York – uniformed and visible police are a good thing.

Unless you have something to hide…

Maybe like you are voting when you ought not be…

Of course, Castro blamed Trump. He always does, (remember when he was on CNN talking about a Trump/Kushner “hitlist”?).

Castro sited President Trump’s tweet issued at the beginning of early voting as the reason why he wants police banned from polling places.

Here’s what President Trump said: