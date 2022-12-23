What’s Your Favorite Cold Weather Recipe? Here’s One

We’ll be talking on the show about what you like for this cold weather.

Here’s one to try if you like Crock-Pot cooking:

ITALIAN STUFFED MEATBALLS

1lb. ground pork

2 eggs whisked with a splash of milk

1tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 cup or so of breadcrumbs

1 cup of small mozzarella balls (or alt. below)

28-32 oz jar of tomato sauce of your choice

olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

1.) Combine whisked eggs, garlic powder and pepper flakes in mixing bowl. Work in the pork and breadccrumbs with your fingers until combined. Make slightly larger-than-golfball meatballs and insert a mozzarella ball into the middle. (Alternatively, and more easily, just add some shredded mozzarella, or parm, or romano, to the meat mixture—you’ll get the cheesy flavor either way). Lightly brown the meatballs in an oiled skillet and set aside.

2.) Spread the tomato sauce on the bottom of the slow cooker pot, and add the meatballs on top. Set your slow cooker to slow heat for 8 hours (better) or 6 hours on fast (if you must). You can rotate the meatballs and stir things up a little half way through, but it’s not necessary.

3.) Enjoy these on sub rolls, bolillos, hot dog buns, or over spaghetti of your choice. They’ll taste even better the next day.