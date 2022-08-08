Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Jack Riccardi
When Reality Got Off The Bus
Jack Riccardi
Aug 8, 2022 @ 3:20pm
TAGS
550 KTSA
Eric Adams
Greg Abbott
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
late afternoon show
Muriel Bowser
Operation Lone Star
San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
San Antonio man sentenced 25 years for dog beating caught on camera
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 2, 2022
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 5, 2022
Recent Posts
Best Thing: Survey finds Texas is a top state for lovers of vinyl records
1 hour ago
Uvalde CISD parents and citizens speak up about school security during Monday night meeting
2 hours ago
Father arrested for allegedly leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On