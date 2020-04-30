When responding to pandemic’s & plagues, President’s of our past only did two things, leave town and wait.

Lars brings on Allen Guelzo, a Senior Research Scholar in the Council of the Humanities and Director of the Initiative on Politics and Statesmanship in the James Madison Program at Princeton University, to discuss how are past president’s handled a health crisis. When the yellow fever broke out in Philadelphia in August of 1793, George Washington leaves town and stays in Mt. Vernon until he finds an appropriate time to meet with Congress. Listen below for more.
