When We Broke The Country

Homeless Austin residents say life at the shelter in the southeast Austin neighborhood of Montopolis is an improvement for them — but still an incomplete solution to life without steady shelter. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

You’ve always heard about “decline”–in America, in civilization, and so forth.

Whatever you thought, you cannot deny that something broke within the last few years.

The historian, and friend of our show, Victor Davis Hanson, notes: “America was once experiencing gradual decline, but now [it] has accelerated at such an astonishing rate that we can scarcely recognize our country…”

Whether you look at rampant and blatant political corruption, stunning regression in K-12 education, depression, chronic homelessness and “paycheck poverty”, the norming of looting in broad daylight or the worst drug epidemic in history–we seem to be imploding over the last three years.

Asking why, I’m hearing interesting answers.

Daniel called into the show yesterday and laid out the theory that COVID-19 was established as a sort of “baseline” worst thing. Even though it was grossly overhyped in both its lethality and spread, by making it the “greatest enemy”, you could justify anything and everything done in the name of stopping or mitigating it. And, he pointed out, that led to numerous breakdowns, in rule of law, limitations on government power, sanctity of privacy and private property, and the like.

Later in the show, a caller explained his “Hurricane Katrina” theory: when the epic storm hit in 2005, it redefined what we can call “government response”. Namely, the scorching criticism of Louisiana and Bush Administration officials, up to and including the President himself, centered on the ideas that “you’re not doing enough” and “you don’t care”.

It didn’t matter that there were pre-storm failures of leadership and management, nor that lots of people made bad decisions about their own safety. The lesson, he explained, was that no politician or appointed official would ever again risk “not doing or spending enough”, or “not caring enough”. As a consequence, we have guaranteed that, in every “crisis”, (and you know it’s true), government over-reacts, oversteps and over-spends in a “C.Y.A.” sort of style.

Look at how both Presidents Trump and Biden hurled inflation-stoking money at everything and anything because of COVID, leaving us in worse shape than the virus itself did.

And what are today’s pols doing about the “implosion”? Nothing.

Nothing, except figuring out how to win their next election by declaring “pride” and other empty gestures.

When you’re only thinking about next year, you couldn’t care less about what our society will look like in 20 years.

Or how we got here.