Where Does Bud Pierce, Conservative Candidate For Governor In Oregon Stand On The Issues?

Lars Larson
Apr 14, 2021 @ 12:19pm

Dr. Bud Pierce has announced he’s running as a Republican to replace Lockdown Kate Brown as Oregon’s next governor, but what are his stances on the important issues conservatives really have a voice about, like guns, and school choice?

Lars invited Bud on to go into these things in depth, and got some great answers.

Learn more about the campaign, or donate at budpierce.org

Listen Below:

