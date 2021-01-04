Where GOP senators stand on objecting to Electoral College votes

Washington — The joint session of Congress scheduled to occur Wednesday for the counting and certifying of Electoral College votes is set to be marked by high drama, as Republicans in the House and Senate have pledged to challenge the results from several battleground states.

A group of at least 12 Republican senators have said they, along with more than 100 GOP House members, will object to the electoral votes cast in key states, charging their elections were rife with fraud despite no widespread evidence. But as the joint session nears, a growing number of Republican senators are breaking with their colleagues and plan not to sign on to their challenges.

Required under the Constitution, the event has in the past been perfunctory — in 2017, the process of reading and tallying electoral votes spanned 41 minutes, and in 2013, the joint session lasted just 23 minutes, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service.

While the objections are not going to result in a change in the outcome of the election, it will prolong the process by which Congress affirms President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. When the House and Senate separate to debate and vote on an objection, they have up to two hours to consider it, meaning the joint session is likely to stretch well into the night.

The joint session is typically a formality, but this year’s event will force Republicans to decide whether to back President Trump in his attempts to reverse the outcome of the election or uphold the votes cast by millions of Americans.

Here is where Republican senators stand, as of Monday morning:

Oppose the counting of electoral votes

Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Mike Braun of Indiana

Ted Cruz of Texas

Steve Daines of Montana

Bill Hagerty of Tennessee

Josh Hawley of Missouri

Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

John Kennedy of Louisiana

James Lankford of Oklahoma

Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming

Roger Marshall of Kansas

Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

Support the counting of electoral votes

Roy Blunt of Missouri

Richard Burr of North Carolina

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Susan Collins of Maine

John Cornyn of Texas

Tom Cotton of Arkansas

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Mitt Romney of Utah

Ben Sasse of Nebraska

Richard Shelby of Alabama

John Thune of South Dakota

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Roger Wicker of Mississippi

Unknown/unclear

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — Previously discouraged Republican members for objecting, and last week called the upcoming vote “the most consequential vote” he will cast.

John Barrasso of Wyoming

John Boozman of Arkansas

Kevin Cramer of North Dakota

Mike Crapo of Idaho

Joni Ernst of Iowa

Deb Fischer of Nebraska

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Chuck Grassley of Iowa

John Hoeven of North Dakota

Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi

Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma

Mike Lee of Utah

Kelly Loeffler of Georgia

Jerry Moran of Kansas

Rand Paul of Kentucky

Rob Portman of Ohio

Jim Risch of Idaho

Mike Rounds of South Dakota

Marco Rubio of Florida

Rick Scott of Florida

Tim Scott of South Carolina

Dan Sullivan of Alaska

Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Todd Young of Indiana