Where in Texas you need to make the most and least to be happy
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Money doesn’t guarantee happiness, but it can help. How much you need will vary greatly on where you live.
A new study done by Purdue University and analyzed by gobankingrates.com looked at what minimum salary was required to fulfill different stages of happiness in different cities.
It evaluated three levels:
First, the website used a study in the journal Nature Human Behaviour from last year that stated the ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000. The “salary needed to be happy” is that figure adjusted to account for local cost of living.
Second, the salary needed for emotional well-being is the amount earned each year to have a positive emotional state.
Third, the salary needed for “life evaluation” considered more than just emotional well-being, but rather personal goals and how you view yourself compared to others.
The cities listed by the website with the highest needed salary was San Francisco, where you need to make nearly $320,000 a year to be happy and make a little over $200,000 for emotional well-being. Cleveland had the lowest needed salary, where just under $81,000 is needed to be happy and a little over $50,000 for emotional well-being.
Salary needed to be happy:
Arlington $114,345
Austin $136,500
Dallas $113,085
El Paso $91,560
Fort Worth $112,665
Houston $110,040
San Antonio $101,535
Salary needed for live evaluation:
Arlington $103,455
Austin $123,500
Dallas $102,315
El Paso $82,840
Fort Worth $101,935
Houston $99,560
San Antonio $91,865
Salary needed for emotional well-being:
Arlington $65,340-$81,675
Austin $78,000-$97,500
Dallas $64,620-$80,775
El Paso $52,320-$65,400
Fort Worth $64,380-$80,475
Houston $62,880-$78,600
San Antonio $58,020-$72,525