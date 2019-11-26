      Weather Alert

Where in Texas you need to make the most and least to be happy

Texas News Radio
Nov 26, 2019 @ 12:54am

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Money doesn’t guarantee happiness, but it can help.  How much you need will vary greatly on where you live.

A new study done by Purdue University and analyzed by gobankingrates.com looked at what minimum salary was required to fulfill different stages of happiness in different cities.

It evaluated three levels:

First, the website used a study in the journal Nature Human Behaviour from last year that stated the ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000.  The “salary needed to be happy” is that figure adjusted to account for local cost of living.

Second, the salary needed for emotional well-being is the amount earned each year to have a positive emotional state.

Third, the salary needed for “life evaluation” considered more than just emotional well-being, but rather personal goals and how you view yourself compared to others.

The cities listed by the website with the highest needed salary was San Francisco, where you need to make nearly $320,000 a year to be happy and make a little over $200,000 for emotional well-being.  Cleveland had the lowest needed salary, where just under $81,000 is needed to be happy and a little over $50,000 for emotional well-being.

 

Salary needed to be happy:

Arlington $114,345

Austin $136,500

Dallas $113,085

El Paso $91,560

Fort Worth $112,665

Houston $110,040

San Antonio $101,535

 

Salary needed for live evaluation:

Arlington $103,455

Austin $123,500

Dallas $102,315

El Paso $82,840

Fort Worth $101,935

Houston $99,560

San Antonio $91,865

 

Salary needed for emotional well-being:

Arlington $65,340-$81,675

Austin $78,000-$97,500

Dallas $64,620-$80,775

El Paso $52,320-$65,400

Fort Worth $64,380-$80,475

Houston $62,880-$78,600

San Antonio $58,020-$72,525

 

