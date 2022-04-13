      Weather Alert

Where’s Harry When You Need Him?

Jack Riccardi
Apr 13, 2022 @ 3:35pm

As a history buff, I’ve always been fascinated by Harry S. Truman becoming president.

It happened 77 years ago yesterday. Most Americans did not know who he was when he became the leader of the free world.

Most, if not all, veeps were obscure figures, but he was especially nondescript in his style. Suddenly, big shoes needed filling.

He rose to the moment and defined decades of history to follow.

Hope we can find him again somewhere in the current ranks.

If he, or she, is out there, apparently they’re still pretty anonymous.

