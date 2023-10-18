Which Republicans voted against Jim Jordan’s speaker bid Wednesday?

The conservative firebrand needed to win 217 out of the House’s 432voting members in order to claim the gavel, but has fallen short of that threshold.In the first round of voting Tuesday on the House floor,

Jordan was able to flip one of his holdouts in the hours after the House recessed Tuesday: California Rep. Doug LaMalfa cast his first vote for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose removal earlier this month was cemented by a group of eight far-right Republicans, but said he would support Jordan on subsequent ballots.

Here are the Republicans who have opposed Jordan on the second round of voting: