White House plans South Lawn event

President Trump is expected to make his first

The president is holding the event despite the nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett that Dr. Anthony Fauci described as a “superspreader” event. Multiple top White House officials, including the president, fell ill after the event.

ABC News first reported the Saturday event. The New York Times says hundreds of people are expected to gather on the South Lawn.

It is unclear whether the president will be negative for COVID-19 by Saturday, but he’s expected to keep his distance from the balcony. The White House said he tested positive on October 1, which would make Saturday 10 days since his diagnosis and the first possible date he could be in public.

First lady Melania Trump is also recovering from the virus. Mr. Trump is expected to return to the campaign trail on Monday, when he heads to Florida for a Make America Great Again event.

The president has made misleading claims about the virus since he was hospitalized, including that the treatment he took is a form of a “cure” for coronavirus. There is currently no cure for the virus.

