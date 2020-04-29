      Weather Alert

White House reporter apologizes to Trump for question

Associated Press
Apr 29, 2020 @ 4:33am

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A White House reporter for Yahoo News apologized to President Donald Trump for getting his facts wrong about coronavirus testing at a news conference Tuesday.

Hunter Walker had asked the president why South Korea had a higher rate of testing per capita than the United States.

Trump said he didn’t think it was true, and directed the question to Dr. Deborah Birx, who corrected him.

The president taunted Walker, saying ‘Are you going to apologize?’  Walker later apologized in a tweet, saying he had misread a chart.

Also later, the president approached him and said he appreciated the apology.

TAGS
reporter apologizes to Donald Trump
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost