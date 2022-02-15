Who Are The Best Canadians?

Justin Trudeau was born at the top, literally. Every advantage in life, even good hair.
The “Freedom Convoy” truckers are mostly working-class, non-college men and women.
If you raised a child and woke up one morning to find they’d gone off and grown up, would you want them to be a responsible citizen who grasps his or her freedoms and rights, and speaks their conscience?
Or would you want him to be a metrosexual Ceausescu who labels his opponents Nazis and declares himself a dictator?
“Let’s have a look at those trucking school applications…”