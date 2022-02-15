      Weather Alert

Who Are The Best Canadians?

Jack Riccardi
Feb 15, 2022 @ 3:32pm

Justin Trudeau was born at the top, literally. Every advantage in life, even good hair.

The “Freedom Convoy” truckers are mostly working-class, non-college men and women.

If you raised a child and woke up one morning to find they’d gone off and grown up, would you want them to be a responsible citizen who grasps his or her freedoms and rights, and speaks their conscience?

Or would you want him to be a metrosexual Ceausescu who labels his opponents Nazis and declares himself a dictator?

“Let’s have a look at those trucking school applications…”

 

TAGS
550 KTSA Freedom Convoy jack riccardi Just A Minute Justin Trudeau late afternoon show San Antonio
Popular Posts
Three arrested in drug bust on San Antonio's Northeast side
More than 2,100 hidden camera images recovered from Kendall Co. rental cabin
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating two men who opened fire at North St. Mary's bar
San Antonio Police Officer arrested for Suspicion of DWI
Portion of Loop 1604 closed due to 18-wheeler accident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On