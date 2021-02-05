“Who cares!”: Trump resigns from Screen Actors Guild

The Screen Actors Guild was holding a disciplinary meeting to consider revoking former President Trump’s membership, but before SAG could make any announcements, Mr. Trump announced he’s breaking up with them first. Mr. Trump sent a resignation letter to the organization’s president , Gabrielle Carteris, writing “I no longer wish to be associated with your union.”

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” the former commander in chief wrote. “While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as ‘Home Alone 2,’ ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’; and television shows including ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, ‘The Apprentice’ — to name just a few!”

The SAG-AFTRA National Board voted overwhelmingly in late January to find probable cause that Mr. Trump violated the organization’s constitution, citing Mr. Trump’s role in the January 6 assault on the Capitol and his threats against journalist.

After claiming that he’s “greatly helped the cable news business,” taking shots at MSNBC and CNN, and claiming SAG is attempting to distract from its dismal record as a union, the real estate mogul ex-president said he’s through with SAG. “You have done nothing for me,” Mr. Trump wrote.

In response, SAG issued a two-word statement: “Thank you.”

In addition to actors, SAG-AFTRA represents also broadcast journalists across the country, and the organization claimed reports of intimidation and physical assaults “escalated” throughout Mr. Trump’s presidency.

Mr. Trump, according to his financial disclosures, has received a pension from SAG.