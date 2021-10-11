      Weather Alert

Who is Brandon?

Jack Riccardi
Oct 11, 2021 @ 3:32pm

The “Let’s Go Brandon” chant spread far and wide again this weekend.

With apologies to Jeff Foxworthy…

…you might be “Brandon” if you’re President Biden. Or VP Harris.

Or Dr. Fauci. Or AOC, Schumer or the schmucks chasing Senator Sinema into the bathroom.

Or if you’re working yourself into a lather “canceling” a comedian, coach, actor or other creative person (creative talent being one thing cancelmeisters usually lack).

There’s a kind of person (no one you know) who’s got your number, heard enough, and is walking away.

If you push them hard enough, they may not deliver your organic cat treats, or fly your jetliners, or fix your pipes.

We’re getting pretty close to their no more “Brandons” to give point, and if the vaccine mandate isn’t the final straw, it’s close.

TAGS
550 KTSA jack riccardi Joe Biden Just A Minute Let's Go Brandon San Antonio
Popular Posts
Operation Washout: 66 San Antonio gang members, violent fugitives arrested
A Day Without Facebook is Like .....
Texas National Guard, State Troopers deployed to border to assist with immigrant crisis
Lockdown lifted on Converse area schools, dove hunting suspected source of gunshots
3 men arrested after Leon Valley shooting turns into standoff
Connect With Us Listen To Us On