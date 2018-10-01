Who is selling White Guilt, and why? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Oct 1, 2018 @ 5:27 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi looks at the anger created because most of the “yes” votes for Kavanaugh came from White men and asks, who is saying White males have less credibility? CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardi SHARE RELATED CONTENT Do you have confidence in the impartiality of the FBI-Kavanaugh investigation? (Audio) The Gang of Four — Sept. 28, 2018 (Audio) Prayer For Our Country This Thursday STEVE HILBIG says that 3rd accuser’s statement won’t threaten Kavanaugh (Audio) Do all the ‘Beto’ signs worry you? Don’t freak out. (Audio) Parents can use Kavanaugh’s youth as an example to prepare kids (Audio)