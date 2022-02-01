      Weather Alert

Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust not about race remark

Associated Press
Feb 1, 2022 @ 4:58am

NEW YORK (AP) — The actress Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for saying the Holocaust was not about race, comments that caused a backlash.

She made the initial comments on ABC’s ‘’The View”’ program on Monday morning. Her apology came in a tweet hours later.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” Goldberg said.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg,” she said.

The hosts on “The View” were discussing a Tennessee school board’s banning of “Maus,” a graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War Two. The board cited nudity and profanity as its reasons for banning the book, which has won several literary awards, including a Pulitzer Prize.

TAGS
ABC holocaust The View Whoopi Goldberg
Popular Posts
South Texas teens kill mom's boyfriend for molesting 9-year-old sister
San Antonio woman stabbed and beaten by her own children
Cash In: Hays and Caldwell County paying bounties on feral hog hunts
Area law enforcement seize a half million dollars worth of cocaine
Austin man killed in New Braunfels fatality accident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On