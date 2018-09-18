Who’s fighting for Brett Kavanaugh? (Audio)
By Kareem Dahab
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 5:43 PM
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, answers a question about guns from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., during a third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi continues with the claims of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, and how Democrats are ready to take him down. But is the GOP doing enough to defend him?

