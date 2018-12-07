Who’s the first woman to serve on SAPD’s SWAT team?

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – When the San Antonio Police Department announced this week that Perla Dominguez was “the first female to successfully complete the SWAT tryout process and be selected to the SWAT unit,” several people posted on social media that Holly Vizcarrondo was a member of the elite unit back in the ’90’s.

While acknowledging that retired Detective Vizcarrondo was the first woman on the SWAT team, Police Chief William McManus told reporters that Dominguez was the first female to undergo the rigorous tryout.

“Those comments were very hurtful because the requirements were not the good ole boy system and just an interview,” Viscarrondo said on the Trey Ware morning show. “It was a process of physical ability, tactical scenarios, shooting and the interview.”

In a Facebook Post, Vizcarrondo called the comments disrespectful.

She had nothing but praise for Dominguez.

“Kudos to Perla. She’s an incredible young lady,” said Vizcarrondo on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

She said it was an honor to serve with members of the SWAT team more than twenty years ago.

“It was not easy back then and I’m sure it’s not easy now,” said Vizcarrondo.

Dominguez and Marshall Davis received their SWAT patches from Chief McManus this week. Davis joins his brother on the SWAT team.