Why are Big Tech lobbyists spending millions more than usual?

Lars Larson
Jan 27, 2022 @ 4:57pm

It’s the job of lobbyists to spend money to convince politicians to take their side, but why has the amount of cash Big Tech lobbyists spend skyrocketed? Seven tech companies spent nearly $70 million lobbying Washington in 2021, is it time we rein in on their power over Congress? For more information, Lars speaks with Chris Bedford, a Founding Partner at the free speech tech company RightForge.

 

