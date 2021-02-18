      Weather Alert

Why Aren’t You Getting A Refund On The Closed Public Schools You’re Paying For?

Lars Larson
Feb 18, 2021 @ 4:05pm

With Joe Biden’s failed attempt to reopen schools in 100 days in office, we’re left with closed down schools across the country. Those school administrators, secretaries, janitors and teachers are still all drawing a paycheck, and the schools are still getting government funding to cover things like lights and water, but no one is in class, so why aren’t we getting some of our hard-earned tax dollars back?

To discuss this, Lars spoke with award winning economist Stephen Moore who talks about why you’re getting the bill for closed schools.

Listen Below:

The post Why Aren’t You Getting A Refund On The Closed Public Schools You’re Paying For? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas