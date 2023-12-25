Merry Christmas! I wasn’t planning on posting today, but had to share this.

Last night, I was at Christmas eve mass. You know me, I get there insanely early, because it’s a FULL house. I like to sit in the very back, on the wall.

At my church, that places me right next to a large reproduction of Michelangelo’s “Pieta”—a sculpture from the moment on Golgotha when Mary is holding the broken, bleeding body of Jesus, who’s just been taken down from the cross.

I “see” it but don’t “see it” anymore since I’m always right next to it.

A young family arrives and sits next to me. Their boys look to be 3 and 4 years old, well-behaved, but brimming with questions. A lot of people come to church only at Christmas. Or maybe they were visiting from another area. Hence, the full house.

After a few minutes, one boy points past me and asks his dad, “Why is she so sad?” Meaning Mary.

“Why is she so sad” is an powerful question—leave it to a child, right?

Here we are, celebrating the birth of our Savior, the night Mary becomes his mother. Yet, next to us is a statue of Mary, not as a new mom, but witnessing her son’s earthly death.

What a moment! What a contrast!

First, it made me think about Mary, Joseph and Jesus, the family. As parents, we do not know what will become of our lives and our children. We prepare, work, pray and hope, but anything is possible. This family’s story was predestined.

Second, it made me wonder, not for the first time, about Mary. Her simplicity and purity, yet her obedience and devotion. She not only looks sad, but very young.

Michelangelo, they say, took criticism for depicting the mother as almost looking younger than the son. His response, reportedly, was to say he was emphasizing her innocence and chastity.

Thirdly, the joy of Christmas is in balance with the knowledge of what is to come. We always wish a newborn “a long, happy life” but Jesus will have neither, in this worldly journey he takes.

Our lives are a ledger sheet of trial and triumph, of pain and joy, of darkness and light. We may forget it sometimes, we may try to escape it, but we know it.

A popular seasonal song is “Mary, Did You Know?” Our choir performed it wonderfully last night.

She knows what her son has gone through, and will face next. Moreover, she knows what we are going through, and what faces us now.

Mary, I think, did, and does, know.