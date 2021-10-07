      Weather Alert

Why Is Yesterday’s Texas School Shooting No Longer In The Headlines?

Lars Larson
Oct 7, 2021 @ 3:55pm

Yesterday, a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas sent three people to the hospital, with one still in critical condition today. School shootings usually stay in the headlines for weeks following the event but why has this one fallen off the bandwagon so quickly? Lars dives into that on today’s Radio Northwest Network (10/07/2021) and shares how we can do a better job at protecting our children at school. Take a listen below.

 

The post Why Is Yesterday’s Texas School Shooting No Longer In The Headlines? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

