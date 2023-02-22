KTSA KTSA Logo

Why the Most Powerful COVID-19 Treatment May Remain Unavailable

By Lars Larson
February 22, 2023 4:10PM CST
As of Feb. 10, daily COVID-19 deaths exceeded 400, and hospitalizations totaled approximately 40,000. However, testing has decreased, and many positive cases go unreported, making case numbers unreliable. Consequently, treatments are still necessary. We have all been encouraged, forced, bribed and even extorted to get the covid jab, despite the side effects, but is the best treatment for covid not even available to the public? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller, a physician and molecular biologist, is the Glenn Swogger Distinguished Fellow at the American Council on Science and Health. He was the founding director of the FDA’s Office of Biotechnology.

 

