Wildfires and severe weather a possibility for San Antonio, Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A combination of concerns should keep you watching current weather conditions over the next several hours.

An infrequent combination of Red Flag Warnings, Severe Thunderstorms Watches and even Dust Storm Warnings can be found throughout South-Central Texas through Thursday night.

The wildfire concern will continue with a Red Flag Warning in effect until 3 a.m. Friday morning with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour possible, along with low humidity, until then.

Severe weather could arise in parts of the Hill Country with San Antonio sitting on the outer edge of the area advised. The best chance for thunderstorms will likely be in areas north of the Alamo City and Austin, with the greatest risk of severe thunderstorms as far north as Dallas-Ft.Worth.

