Will “Downtown” Ever Mean What It Used To?

When I was a kid, if your field trip was “downtown”, if your birthday present was bought “downtown”, or if someone was heading “in town”, those were superlatives.

After the pandemic, University of Toronto, using mobile device activity (the most reliable way to track where people go and how long they stay), found something new. We go “in town” a lot less often.

Downtowns were to be avoided during COVID, and have been slow in coming back.

At 63 percent of its pre-pandemic activity, San Antonio is Texas’ best city for returning to “normal”. Austin lags at 53 percent.

Cities like Salt Lake, Fresno, Columbus and El Paso are at over 100, while once-thriving metros like Minneapolis, Portland and San Francisco are in the 30s and 40s.

Then you have the crime, or perception of it. The Daniel Penny story isn’t reassuring: defense of self and others is prosecuted by officials who’ve decriminalized predation and demoralized police. Getting him with the zeal you wish they had for the actual miscreants.

And do we even care if we lose the downtowns?

Unlike the America of pre-1980, the finest stores, restaurants and attractions have moved out of, or been replicated, in outlying districts. Purchasing a fine gift or dinner celebrating a special occasion in San Antonio is more likely to mean a trip out I-10 than one inbound.

If the people still living and voting in our American “downtowns” don’t want to save them, why should we?