Will small businesses survive the nationwide shutdown?
Lars brings on Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network, to discuss how small businesses can get the cash they need to bridge them past the nationwide quarantine. Small business owners are survivors by nature however, Ortiz makes it clear that not everyone will be fine. On the bright side he states, “everyone will have the opportunity to financially recover in one way or another.” Listen below for more.
