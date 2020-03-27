Will the cure be worse than the disease?
Lars brings on Dr. Tim Kane, USAF officer, Fellow at the Hoover Institute, economist and national security expert, and author most recently of “Total Volunteer Force”, to discuss whether or not the COVID-19 relief bill will effectively save American’s and the economy. Kane explains, “The American people need to understand that the economic crisis was not caused by COVID-19. Rather, the panic ensued once China stopped lying about COVID-19 and the panic led to state-ordered economic and social shutdowns. In other words, the near-nationwide shutdown – not the virus – is why the U.S. economy now needs rescuing.” Listen below for more.
