Williamson Co. sheriff’s commander allegedly asks deputies to have sex with ‘Live PD’ producer

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — A commander with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is accused of challenging his staff to have sex with a Live PD show producer.

The Austin American-Statesman said attorney Robert McCabe filed a grievance against the sheriff’s office on April 4th.

It states Commander Steve Deaton had a shift briefing with 20 deputies, lieutenants and sergeants on March 12th when he stated he needed to know which one of them had slept with one of the producers of the show.

The grievance said no one responded. Deaton allegedly said it was his goal to have one of his deputies have sex with the producer before she left.

The lawyer said the grievance was filed on behalf of those in the office who feared retaliation.

The grievance is being looking into by the sheriff’s office, but the Williamson County Commissioners Court was also sent a copy.

Deaton is a patrol division commander and former assistant chief with the Austin Police Department.