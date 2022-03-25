Willie Nelson and wife had trouble voting absentee in Texas

AUSTIN, Tex. (AP) – Willie Nelson almost didn’t get to vote by absentee in the Texas primary because of the state’s new election laws, according to his wife.
Annie D’Angelo-Nelson tells the Austin American-Statesman that she and her husband made two attempts before they successfully got absentee ballots for the March 1 primary.
She says their first applications were rejected because of inconsistent identification information provided on the forms.
D’Angelo-Nelson says she’s concerned that some people who are not as tech-savvy as her and her husband were not able to get absentee ballots.
Roughly 13 percent of the mailed ballots returned for the primary were discarded across 187 counties in Texas. Experts say anything around two percent generally draws attention.