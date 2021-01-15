Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, will be keynote speaker at SXSW
Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine at
Family Hospital Systems Jan. 13, 2021/Photo-Family Hospital Systems
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Country music legend Willie Nelson gave a thumbs up after getting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine. The 87-year-old, who has COPD, drove from Spicewood, Texas to a Family Hospital Systems facility in Cedar Park to get his shot.
Nelson’s wife, Annie D’Angelo told Rolling Stone that they registered online.
“We drove up and we just gave them our arm, they gave us the shot,” said Annie.
Nelson will be the keynote speaker at South By Southwest, which will be virtual for the second year in a row because of the pandemic. The online film and music conference in Austin is scheduled in March.
D’Angelo told Rolling Stone she’s been “insanely type A” about keeping her husband safe during the pandemic. Nothing comes into their home unless it’s been sterilized.
Nelson’s sister, Bobbie, who’s 90-years-old, also got the Moderna vaccine. She plays piano in the band, which hasn’t performed since March at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but Willie keeps busy working on projects in his home studio.
“We work out three times a week to keep sane and he sings, and that’s really helpful,” D’Angelo says. “Sometimes he just puts on his [SiriusXM] channel Willie’s Roadhouse and sings at the top of his lungs to his music. That’s good exercise.”
When will Willie and the band go on the road again?
“It’ll probably be late August, September before things can get back to normal, and that’s if everybody gets the vaccination, so we can get some kind of herd immunity. [Willie] said, ‘Right now, it’s basically turd immunity,”‘ D’Angelo told Rolling Stone.
Family Hospital Systems posted photos on Facebook of Willie getting his vaccine.
Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!
Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread…
Posted by Family Hospital Systems on Wednesday, January 13, 2021