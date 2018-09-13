Willie Nelson to headline concert for Beto O’Rourke

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Willie Nelson plans to headline a concert for Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke later this month.

The concert September 20 at Austin’s Auditorium Shores also will feature Joe Ely, Carrie Rodriguez, Tameca Jones and Nelson’s sons, Lukas and Micah.

“My wife Annie and I have met and spoken with Beto and we share his concern for the direction things are headed,” Nelson said in a press release. “Beto embodies what is special about Texas, an energy and an integrity that is completely genuine.”

He’s getting a lot of flak from fans on his Facebook Page for supporting the Democrat who’s trying to unseat Republican Ted Cruz in November.

Ralph Brown commented ,”Willie, that smoke has finally got you!!”

“That’s it. I’m done. What a disappointment,” commented Rick Jones.

But he is getting some support. Tom Phillips wrote,” Willie has raised over 535 million dollars for American farmers with just one concert a year. He’s a true American. It’s dismaying to see the hate in this thread.”

Jeff Roddam asks,”On what planet does anyone think Willie would have conservative leanings?”

O’Rourke could join Nelson on stage as he did at Nelson’s July Fourth Picnic. O’Rourke , who used to perform in a punk band, played acoustic guitar with Nelson in a rendition of “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die and “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”

The concert and rally September 29 is open to the public, but attendees must register on O’Rourke’s campaign website.