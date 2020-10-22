Willie shoots video urging Texans to ‘hurry up’ and vote
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Country music legend Willie Nelson is featured in a video urging his fellow Texans to hurry up and vote.
“Hey this is Willie. It don’t matter how you vote or who you vote for. Just go vote. Vote now. Vote quick. Hurry up,” Nelson said.
In the video posted on the Travis County Clerk’s Facebook Page and Twitter account, Nelson reminds Texans that early voting ends on October 30 and the election is Nov. 3.