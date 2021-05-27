Willkommen: New Braunfels opens arms to Memorial Day river floaters
KTSA NEWS/KATY BARBER — Visitors float the Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, on May 27, 2021.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of New Braunfels officials and local businesses are eagerly awaiting the opening of river season during Memorial Day weekend.
People have been enjoying the Comal and Guadalupe rivers in droves already this week, but the weekend will see several thousands more take to the tubes to enjoy the holiday.
“Willkommen to New Braunfels!” Mayor Rusty Brockman said Thursday. “We are extremely happy to be able to say we’re open for business this year. It’s a refreshing new comment that we haven’t had the opportunity to make for the last 13 months. So as we stand here on the beautiful banks of the Comal River and see people coming with their tubes, it makes us really happy to say welcome to New Braunfels for 2021.”
After a year of restrictions due to the global coronavirus pandemic, local New Braunfels businesses are happy to be operating normally again.
“We’re dusting the equipment off, getting ready to rock n’ roll and doors are wide open,” said Shane Wolf, general manager Rockin’ R River Rides. “Not only for the [river] outfitters but the city in general. The entirety of Comal County and New Braunfels is excited to have everybody come and enjoy some of the best things in Texas.”
Amy Niles, River Operations Manager for the City of New Braunfels, shared a similar sentiment of excitement but noted that guests visiting to float the river need to make sure they have plans to make the trip as safe as possible.
Niles noted that parking will be limited as the city works on two parking lots so guests need to plan accordingly.
Since the Comal River is a natural waterway that goes as deep as 30 ft., Niles said to bring the proper swimwear — shoes included — and that life jackets are recommended for weak swimmers and children.
All beverage types are allowed on the river, but the city requires that drinks be stored in non-disposable containers, including foam and glass. All coolers must have some sort of locking mechanism and only one cooler per person is allowed on the river. You can find a full list of rules at www.nbtexas.org/rivers.
The holiday weekend will end in New Braunfels with a formal Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at 8 a.m. in the plaza downtown to honor the men and women who have died in military service.
“When you walk into the city park here and get in the river, you’re seeing the heart and soul of New Braunfels,” Brockman said.