Windcrest closes City Hall, Post Office due to possible COVID-19 exposure

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of Windcrest has announced the closure of it’s City Hall and Post Office due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
The city made the announcement Sunday on it’s website, saying the closure is for the health and safety of the community and city staff.
They also included instructions on how residents can conduct business with the city online.
Those who need the services of the post office are being directed to the main post office at 10410 Perrin Beitel Road.
The closures are in effect until Monday, January 3 at 8 A.M.