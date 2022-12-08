Windcrest PD: Felony suspect escapes NE Baptist Hospital, still at large

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Windcrest Police Department is looking for a man facing numerous drug charges after he escaped police custody at a local hospital.

Investigators say Brandon Torrel Epps got away after multiple police chases on Wednesday. Police eventually got Epps into handcuffs after two traffic stops.

Police say Epps tried to evade officers on a first attempt to engage him. Investigators say he was later arrested after he was found in a second vehicle pulled over by police.

Epps was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital with unknown injuries after his arrest, but he later escaped.

You can see a description of Epps below.

Police say they found $2,091 in cash in the vehicle first pulled over, and also numerous pills and other narcotics.

A man and a woman were also arrested during the traffic stop.