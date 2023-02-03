Windcrest PD K9 gets donation of body armor

Windcrest Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Windcrest Police Department now has new body armor for a K9 currently on the force.

This K9’s name is Odin, and his new protection is both bullet resistant and stab proof. The vest is designed for four-legged K9 officers and is made in the U.S.A.

K9 Odin’s vest was sponsored by Suzanne Sammut of Pawleys Island, SC and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Suzanne.” Donations for the vest were given by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The non-profit was established in 2009 and it focuses on providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.