Windcrest Police ask for help in locating man wanted on several charges

By Don Morgan
March 31, 2023 7:34AM CDT
Photo: Windcrest Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Windcrest Police Department is asking for help in locating a man wanted on several charges.

A media release from Windcrest PD says Jeremiah Corrales is wanted for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

Corrales is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Windcrest Police Department at 210-655-2666.

 

