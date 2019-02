SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Winky the Bichon Frise was in no hurry to get through the agility trial at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. Instead, Winky took time to pose and wait for applause a couple of times, including at the top of the A- frame. Winky’s final time was 192 seconds, which included 92 faults. Compare that to the winner’s time of 32.05.

It didn’t matter to the crowd. Winky won their applause, their cheers and their hearts.

See for yourself.