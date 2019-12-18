      Weather Alert

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372M sold in Ohio

Associated Press
Dec 18, 2019 @ 5:43am

CLEVELAND (AP) — Someone in Ohio is going to have a wonderful life!

A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372 million was sold at a Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, just eight days before Christmas, were: 22-30-53-55-56 +16.

It’s the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling Mega Millions in 2002.

The ticket holder used the auto lotto feature to purchase the winning ticket. For the jackpot win, Giant Eagle will receive a $100,000 selling bonus.

The Ohio Lottery last hit the Mega Millions jackpot May 4, 2018. That ticket, worth $142 million, was sold in Moraine. The ticket holder chose the cash option prize equivalent and claimed the prize in trust.

Ohio Lottery players have 180 days from the draw date to make their claim.

TAGS
Mega Millions Ohio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP